Here’s how Salman Khan responds to a female fan in Dubai telling him ‘shaadi nahi karni’; WATCH

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His stardom remains unfazed and fans can do anything to witness even a single glimpse of the star. Well, currently all eyes are on him as his much-awaited Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the screens. The actor recently left for Dubai to promote his film there and several pictures of him from Dubai have been going viral on social media. Now a couple of videos from the event has come out where we can see him interacting with the fans who ask him to marry them.

Salman Khan’s video from Dubai party goes viral

In the video which is shared by the popular paparazzi Instagram handle Viral Bhayani, we can see Salman Khan at an event in Dubai. His fans are going crazy and cannot stop shouting his name as he comes on the stage. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor looks dapper in a maroon shirt and black denim. He completed his look with black shoes and neatly done hair. In the video, we can see him clicking selfies with fans as they cheer for him. From the crowd, we can hear one female shouting Salman’s name and asking him to marry him. Another female fan also told him ‘shadi mat karna’. Reacting to her remark, Salman said, "Right right right."

Check out the video:

Salman Khan’s work front

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is all set to be seen in Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will hit theatres on Diwali 2023.

