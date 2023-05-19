Here's how Salman Khan wished his bodyguard Shera on his birthday; See POST

Shera, who has been Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard for over 2 decades, is celebrating his birthday today. To make his day even more special, Bhaijaan Salman Khan has wished him by sharing a post on Instagram. The actor’s right-hand man Shera has a huge following on social media, with over 868k followers on Instagram. Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Shera on social media right from midnight, and now Salman Khan has wished him too! He shared a picture of them together and wished for happiness for him.

Salman Khan wishes his bodyguard Shera on his birthday

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself and Shera. Salman looks dapper, as usual, in a full-sleeved red t-shirt paired with black jeans. Meanwhile, Shera stands next to him in a white t-shirt and blue denim. In his caption, Salman penned a short yet sweet message for him and wrote, “Happy birthday shera , god bless u man , be happy. @beingshera.” Shera replied to Salman Khan’s post and thanked him for his love and blessings over the years. “Thanks Maallik for all the love and blessing for soo many years,” commented Shera. Sangeeta Bijlani commented, “Happy birthday Shera @beingshera.” Salman Khan’s fans also took to the comments section to wish Shera a happy birthday!

Check out Salman Khan’s post for Shera below!

Shera had a brief appearance in Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard, which was released in 2011. Salman even dedicated the film to him!

Salman Khan and Shera share a strong bond, and in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, Shera said, “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (I’ll accompany him till my last breath). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat.”

ALSO READ: Why were Abdu Rozik's scenes edited from Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Find out