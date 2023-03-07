Here’s how Salman Khan wished his fans a happy Holi; Read Post

Salman Khan mostly shares glimpses of his work and promotional posts on social media, and rarely gives fans a glimpse of his personal life. Unlike other superstars, the actor is not at all active on social media. He is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3, which will cast Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Fans are super excited to see the actor in this action franchise. The internet is abuzz with the news that fans will be treated with Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Tiger 3. This reunion after Salman’s appearance in Pathaan has made the fans lose their mind.

Salman Khan wishes his fans on the occasion of Holi

Salman Khan 'Bhaijaan' took to his Instagram account to share Holi wish with his fans today. The actor posted a photo where he is seen chilling beside a swimming pool. Wearing a casual tee shirt, and a maroon fedora hat, the actor looks uber cool. It can be assumed from the photo that the actor is at his Panvel farmhouse. Sharing Holi wishes with his fans, he wrote in the caption, “Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi.”

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the post, fans showered their Holi wishes in the comment section. Some also commented, “old Salman bhai is back.” Apart from Salman’s fans, his industry friends and followers also commented on the post. Dance Deewane Juniors runners-up Geet Kaur Bagga commented, “Mere Pyare Bhaijaan. Love U.” Music composer and producer Sachin Ahuja wrote, “No One can look as good as you Bhaijaan .. Happy Holi.” Actress Aarti Chabria’s comment reads, “Happy Holi.” Celebs like Pratik Sehajpal, Rahul Vaidya, Rajiv Rai, and others also shared their wishes with the actor.

Salman Khan’s work front

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid this year. The teaser of the movie released on January 25 made fans go crazy over the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.

