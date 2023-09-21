Here's how Sara Ali Khan wished 'queen of hearts' Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 43rd birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 43 today, and on the occasion of her birthday, the actress is being poured with heartfelt wishes from her friends and family. After receiving wishes from her sister Karisma Kapoor who was by her side on her special day, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, and her cousin Riddhima Kapoor, now, Sara Ali Khan has also taken to her social media to wish her step-mother on her birthday.

Sara Ali Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

As Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 43rd birthday today, her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to express her heartfelt wishes. Sharing a photo of her with the birthday girl, her father Saif Ali Khan, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara wrote, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN OF HEARTS @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN,” and added a string of sparkle, cake, hearts, smiley and a dancing emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as Sara Ali Khan dropped the story, Kareena Kapoor Khan immediately reshared it on her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you darling Sara,” and added two red heart emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

Neetu Kapoor and brother-in-law Kunal Khemmu also share their heartfelt wishes to Kareena Kapoor Khan

On the occasion of Kareena Kapoor birthday, the actress’ aunt Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share her heartfelt wishes and also expressed her excitement for her OTT debut film Jaane Jaan which released today on her birthday. Sharing a picture of them taking a selfie, she wrote, “Happy birthday Bebo. not just “apni” but hum sab ki favorite. Eagerly waiting for #jaanejaan,” along with a red heart and a heart eye emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Even, Soha Ali Khan’s husband Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram story to wish his “Bebo bhabhi,” and sharing a collage of their adorable pictures, he wrote, “To the many hats you wear and many roles you play on screen and off it too. You are Aces all around. We love you and cherish you. Happy birthday Bebo Bhabi,” and added a red heart, smiley and party emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat is streaming from today onwards on Netflix.

