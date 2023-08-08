Here's how Shah Rukh Khan fans will celebrate 10 years of Chennai Express a month before Jawan release

Shah Rukh Khanis all set to weave his quintessential ‘SRK magic’ on the silver screen with his second-biggest outing of the year, Jawan. After taking social media by storm with the explosive prevue, the makers treated millions of SRKians with the first-ever song from Jawan, Zinda Banda, a massy and peppy dance track that is already ruling the charts. Amid the rising fever for Jawan, here comes a piece of good news that will leave King Khan and Deepika Padukone fans delighted for sure.

Shah Rukh and Deepika-starrer Chennai Expressclocked 10 years on Tuesday. The one-month countdown for Jawan’s release too began on August 8, i.e. today. To celebrate the two milestones, the decade-long success of Chennai Express and Jawan’s one month until its release, Badshah’s popular fan club, SRK Universe, launched a unique promotional campaign.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express set to re-release!

As Chennai Express clocked 10 years on August 8, the renowned fan club announced special screenings of the SRK and Deepika-starrer 2013 blockbuster comedy in over 52 cities. The movie will be re-released on Wednesday, August 9. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the fan club dropped the poster of Chennai Express and announced the special screenings of the movie, and also shared the list of cities where the movie will be screened. While announcing the same, the fan club wrote, “BREAKING: We are all set to celebrate #10YearsOfChennaiExpress as we await #Jawan. We have organized free screening of #ChennaiExpress on 9th August 2023, its 10th anniversary, in over 50 cities in India for all the FANs!!!” “#1MonthToJawan”, they ended the caption with a unique hashtag for Jawan.

The lungi connection between Chennai Express and Jawan

Interestingly, the first song Zinda Banda has brought the lungi trend to the forefront which is a strong connection between Chennai Express and Jawan. Reportedly, 1000-plus background dancers were seen wearing the lungi in the larger-than-life Jawan’s track. Adding on to it, the song also brings back Priyamani, who also grooved with Shah Rukh Khan in 1234 Get On The Dance Floor, the energetic dance track from Chennai Express.

This is not the first time the fan club is organizing a screening for an SRK film; last year they organized a screening of Badshah’s one of the biggest blockbusters, Om Shanti Om, on the completion of the film's 15 year of release, that too two months before the release of King Khan’s comeback movie, Pathaan.

About Chennai Express

Directed byRohit Shetty, Chennai Express was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film also starred Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Lekh Tandon, Mukesh Tiwari, and Yogi Babu among others. While the chemistry and comic timing of the lead pair was something that enthralled the audience most, Padukone’s Tamil character and her accent proved to be the icing on the cake.

