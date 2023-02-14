Here's how Shah Rukh Khan gave an iconic touch to his character in Darr

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is known for always playing the good romantic hero. But, before becoming the iconic king of romance, he played the ultimate baddie in the 1993 film Darr. This film starred SRK as the main antagonist alongside Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. His role in the film was loved by everyone and the way he aced his negative character on the big screen, fans still remember this grey shade of King Khan. But do you know SRK was the last person to be cast in the film? Shah Rukh Khan was the last person to be cast in Darr

In the recently released docu-series, The Romantics, we get to hear several inside stories from the world of Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films. Revealing an interesting story about the casting of the film, there is a narrative of Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Yash Chopra in The Romantics. According to the narrative, SRK was the last person to be cast in Darr. First, was Sunny Deol who was cast in the film followed by Juhi. In fact, the interesting part was that the aspect of King Khan’s character stammering was his own suggestion. “The entire K...KK....KKKiran was SRK's suggestion as he wanted to bring a flavour to the role and Yash ji loved it after being convinced by SRK and Adi both..”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as he jetted to shoot for Atlee’s next Jawan. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, while Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Jawan is Atlee’s first Hindi movie and his first collaboration with SRK. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead antagonist in the film. The highly anticipated project will also have Thalapthy Vijay, the Tamil superstar in a special appearance. The Atlee directorial features a stellar star cast including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting roles. The film will be released across five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, on June 2, 2023. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and reportedly he also has a cameo in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

