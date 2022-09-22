Here's how Shah Rukh Khan helped Gauri Khan win six points at KWK 7

Koffee With Karan made headlines after the teaser of Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday was shared. Fans were waiting for the full episode that was out last night. A few snippets from the show were already shared in which star wives talked about various things. Well, Shah Rukh Khan may not have appeared in the show, but he was a small part of it. In one particular section, celebrities have to make a call to another celeb and have to say 'Hey Karan, it's me and their name'.

And Gauri Khan made the call to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor picked up the call and won her six points with his simple words, “Hi Karan, how are you?" Soon after this, an excited Karan said to Shah Rukh that he helped his wife win six points on the show. On this, the Zero actor said, “Ji Gauri, humare saath rahogi toh aise hi points milenge.” Gauri was smiling. However, the round was won by Maheep Kapoor. But Shah Rukh Khan’s reply won everyone’s heart.