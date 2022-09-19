Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt approached him for Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has had a successful opening at the box office. One of the highlights of the recently released Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, has to be the extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor essays the role of a Delhi-based scientist Mohan Bhargav, who is a member of the Brahmansh who wielded Vanarastra. King Khan's short but interesting screen time in the first part of the trilogy left fans pleasantly surprised and excited.

Now, Ranbir and Alia recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan reacted when he was approached for Brahmastra. A video of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is doing rounds on social media, where is seen talking about how SRK's reaction. Ranbir says that he along with Ayan and Alia went to Shah Rukh’s residence to discuss the film with him. According to them, SRK without a second thought agreed to play the role and was on board with whatever they wanted him to do.