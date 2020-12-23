Here's how Shah Rukh Khan responded upon knowing about Satish Shah getting extra installment for Chalte Chalte

Shah Rukh Khan and Satish Shah have worked together in many movies one of which is the Rani Mukerji co-starrer Chalte Chalte. It was released in 2003.

is known for wearing his heart on his sleeves and multiple instances prove the same. Be it his chivalrous nature towards his wife or his sweet gesture towards the fans, the superstar never fails to leave us amazed with his suave personality. As of now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the actor to end his two-year sabbatical. In the midst of all this, a tweet shared by senior actor Satish Shah has caught everyone’s attention now.

The actor has worked with King Khan in many movies like Chalte Chalte, Main Hoon Na, Ra.One, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and many others. Now, Satish Shah shares an anecdote from the time when he was doing the movie Chalte Chalte featuring Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. While talking about the same, he writes, “I got an extra instalment for the movie “Chalte Chalte” made by Red Chilly, called Shahrukh n informed. his answer was “ never mind Satishbhai but don’t let Gauri know.”

I got an extra instalment for the movie “Chalte Chalte”made by Red Chilly, called Shahrukh n informed.his answer was “ never mind Satishbhai but don’t let Gauri know” — satish shah (sats45) December 21, 2020

For the unversed, the 2003 romantic drama was co-produced by King Khan himself. Coming to the present context, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly kick-started the shooting schedule of his comeback movie Pathan that features as the lead actress. Moreover, John Abraham is supposed to play a baddie in the same. This is the first time that Khan and Abraham will be collaborating on a project. However, SRK has already collaborated with Deepika multiple times for films like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Meanwhile, Satish Shah was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago but recovered soon.

