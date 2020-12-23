  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan responded upon knowing about Satish Shah getting extra installment for Chalte Chalte

Shah Rukh Khan and Satish Shah have worked together in many movies one of which is the Rani Mukerji co-starrer Chalte Chalte. It was released in 2003.
15757 reads Mumbai
Here's how Shah Rukh Khan responded upon knowing about Satish Shah getting extra installment for Chalte ChalteHere's how Shah Rukh Khan responded upon knowing about Satish Shah getting extra installment for Chalte Chalte
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan is known for wearing his heart on his sleeves and multiple instances prove the same. Be it his chivalrous nature towards his wife Gauri Khan or his sweet gesture towards the fans, the superstar never fails to leave us amazed with his suave personality. As of now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the actor to end his two-year sabbatical. In the midst of all this, a tweet shared by senior actor Satish Shah has caught everyone’s attention now.

The actor has worked with King Khan in many movies like Chalte Chalte, Main Hoon Na, Ra.One, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and many others. Now, Satish Shah shares an anecdote from the time when he was doing the movie Chalte Chalte featuring Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. While talking about the same, he writes, “I got an extra instalment for the movie “Chalte Chalte” made by Red Chilly, called Shahrukh n informed. his answer was “ never mind Satishbhai but don’t let Gauri know.”

Check out the tweet below:

For the unversed, the 2003 romantic drama was co-produced by King Khan himself. Coming to the present context, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly kick-started the shooting schedule of his comeback movie Pathan that features Deepika Padukone as the lead actress. Moreover, John Abraham is supposed to play a baddie in the same. This is the first time that Khan and Abraham will be collaborating on a project. However, SRK has already collaborated with Deepika multiple times for films like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Meanwhile, Satish Shah was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago but recovered soon. 

Also Read: Don 2 clocks 9 years: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan performed his own stunts in the action thriller?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Satish Shah Twitter

You may like these
Don 2 clocks 9 years: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan performed his own stunts in the action thriller?
WATCH: When Shah Rukh Khan channeled his inner Delhite and binged on pani puri and pav bhaji
Shah Rukh Khan is excited as Gauri is part of AD100 list & gets trophy: At least someone won an award at home
Salman Khan to shoot his cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan next month as special agents universe expands
Shah Rukh Khan pens special birthday note for ‘one & only Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth; Wishes him health, happiness
Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi turns 12: Salim, Sulaiman reveal how SRK made songs timeless