Here's how Shahid Kapoor wished the 'queen' of his heart Mira Rajput on her birthday-PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. From their chemistry to style and charisma, they never fail to serve major relationship goals. The duo is often spotted painting the town red with their love. Right from going out on dinner dates to making their fans go gaga over them with their social media PDA. Shahid and Mira always grab attention. Despite being popular, the Jab We Met actor is quite mindful about his private life and what he reveals on public platforms. Nonetheless, Shahid never forgets to openly shower love on his dear ones. Now, today, on September 07, the actor took to his social media handle to pour a lovely birthday for his dear wife.

Shahid Kapoor wishes the ‘queen’ of his heart with a lovely message

Shahid Kapoor this morning, shared a multi-picture post with his wifey on his Instagram handle. The couple can be seen posing stunningly in the photos and their sizzling chemistry in these pictures is making everyone go heart eyes!! In the beautiful pictures, the couple dressed in ethnic outfits complement each other really well. While the Kabir Singh actor is looking dapper in a black kurta, his beautiful better half is posing in a beautiful navy blue designer saree with a pearl necklace and minimalistic dewy makeup. HAVE A LOOK:

Calling her the ‘queen’ of his heart, Shahid captioned the post, “Mira the queen of my heart. Happy birthday to you and oh so lucky me to have you all for me always and forever.” Soon after the post was shared, internet users couldn’t stop gushing over the couple. A fan wrote, “If arranged marriage can be like this then y not” while another fan wrote, “Aao guyz mill kar jealous feel karte h”. Several other fans also showered red hearts in the comments section.

About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Mira was the choice of Shahid’s parents. The duo tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Misha in August, 2016 and then a son, Zain in September, 2018. Furthermore, their little munchkin, Zain, turned five yesterday so it's safe to say that time really flies.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday, Mira Rajput: Top 10 heartwarming family moments with Shahid Kapoor, Misha and Zain Kapoor