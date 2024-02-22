Here's how Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wished newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their union on February 21, 2024, in a grand ceremony at ITC Grand in Goa. Choosing an eco-friendly approach, the couple refrained from fireworks. The festivities included an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding. The newlyweds generously shared picturesque moments from their special day online.

Social media platforms buzzed with congratulations from numerous celebrities, expressing their best wishes for the happy couple. The event marked a joyous beginning for Rakul and Jackky as they embarked on their marital journey surrounded by love and well-wishes from friends and well-wishers.

Sid-Kiara congratulate Rakul-Jackky

Following the release of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding pictures, a wave of warm wishes flooded in from celebrities. Sidharth Malhotra, taking to Instagram stories, shared their picture and wrote, "Wishing Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani a lifetime of love and happiness as they begin their married life together. Congratulations." Kiara Advani also expressed her joy on Instagram stories, sharing the couple's wedding pics and writing, "Congratulations, wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness." The heartfelt messages from these Bollywood stars added to the joy surrounding the newlyweds' special moments.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani first wedding pics

On February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2021, joyously celebrated their extravagant wedding at the luxurious ITC Grand Hotel in Goa. Taking to Instagram, the couple officially declared their union by sharing captivating images from their significant day. The initial photograph captured Rakul and Jackky in a tight embrace, exuding immense joy.

Rakul adorned a stunning blush pink lehenga, while Jackky looked handsome in an ivory sherwani, both exchanging varmalas. Another image depicted them inside a beachside mandap, capturing the beautiful moment as Jackky applied sindoor to Rakul's hair parting. The series concluded with a vibrant floral backdrop showcasing their intertwined hands.

The heartfelt caption read, "Mine now and forever (red heart) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

Take a look

More about Rakul-Jackky's wedding festivities

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani commenced their pre-wedding revelries with a spirited dhol night in Mumbai, infusing the air with the vibrant energy that would characterize the upcoming celebrations. Seeking divine blessings for their impending union, the couple made a sincere visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple, presenting their wedding card and praying for a harmonious journey ahead.

Transitioning their festivities to Goa, accompanied by their families, the couple engaged in lively haldi and mehendi ceremonies, radiating vibrant hues of joy. The crescendo of celebrations reached a peak with a sangeet function held the previous night, featuring dynamic dance performances that elevated the jubilant atmosphere.

According to reports from India Today, the couple embraced the sacred rituals with an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding in Goa. Rakul's chooda ceremony unfolded in the morning, leading to the saat pheras, which commenced after 3:30 PM at the opulent ITC Grand South Goa. The sequence of events marked a joyous and culturally rich prelude to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, blending tradition, celebration, and heartfelt moments.

