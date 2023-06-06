Here’s how Sonam Kapoor reacted after BFF Swara Bhasker announced her first pregnancy

Swara Bhasker and hubby Fahad Ahmad took all their fans by a pleasant surprise as they announced their first pregnancy today morning. Swara and Fahad shared adorable pictures of them flaunting the actress’ baby bump. This news has got all their friends and family members excited and love and blessings have been pouring in for the lovely couple. And now the latest name to shower love on them is Swara’s BFF Sonam Kapoor. Scroll down to check out her wish.

Sonam Kapoor’s wish for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad. Sharing this picture, Sonam wrote, “Congratulation @reallyswara I’m so so happy for you both! Meanwhile, Swara had taken to her Instagram handle in the morning and shared a snap of her dressed in a Pink coloured dress while Fahad hugs her from behind wearing a cream-coloured shirt. Sharing this picture, Swara wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor too recently welcomed her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple named their son Vayu and since then have been giving us little glimpses of their little bundle of joy.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

Sonam will be soon seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look was revealed recently and it got her fans quite excited. Sonam shot the film during the pandemic in the UK.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad expecting their first child; Actress flaunts baby bump in stunning PICS