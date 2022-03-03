Here's how Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & more reacted to Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh & Lakshya’s Bedhadak

Karan Johar as promised introduced three new faces in Bollywood today morning. One of the awaited debuts of one of the most popular star kids, Shanaya Kapoor will happen from KJo's Bedhadak and he took to his IG handle to share the first looks of Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Well, the posters have already created a lot of hype and a lot of celebs have reacted to the posters. From Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to Navya Nanda Naveli a lot of celebs have reacted to the first look.