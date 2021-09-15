Here's how Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff reacted to Disha Patani's photos

Bollywood actress looked gorgeous in her latest photos which she shared on her Instagram handle. The actress wore traditional wear for her friend’s wedding. Well, as soon as she posted the pictures, it took no time in going viral. Fans dropped lovely comments on her pictures. But there was one special comment on her picture. It was by Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff. The actress is rumoured to be dating the Baaghi actor. Both have never accepted or said anything about it.

Coming back to the pictures, Disha is seen wearing a pastel colour Anarkali with embroidered intricate work in white. She has teamed it with a net dupatta and opted for subtle makeup, chunky earrings. She truly looked like a vision to behold. Disha had captioned her photo with just a flower. Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, commented on the photo saying, “So pretty!” The designer outfit was from the shelves of Asal By Abu Sandeep. Some days back, Disha Patani had posed for the camera in an embellished white mini dress and Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff called her an absolute smoke show.

The actress was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite . The film was directed by Prabhudheva.

Take a look at the comment here:

On the work front, she will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. The action thriller also features Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor’s KTina lined up in her kitty. It also stars Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

