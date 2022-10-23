Here's how Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan celebrated India's BIG win against Pakistan
Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor and others were seen hailing Virat and team India.
On Sunday, Team India was seen playing against their arch-rivals Pakistan in a group-stage game of the T-20 World Cup 2022. The match was held in Australia. It is always a treat for cricket lovers to watch these two teams battle against each other. Amid a lot of tension, team India achieved victory and gave an early Diwali gift to all the Indians. Ace cricketer Virat Kohli grabbed everyone's attention throughout the match.
Soon after the glorious victory, celebs like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shanaya Kapoor and others were seen hailing Virat and team India.
Here's how celebs celebrated India's big win:
Varun Dhawan was seen enjoying a game of cricket with his furry friend, Joey. He literally jumped on his sofa soon after the last ball. His josh was clearly so high! He shared the video and wrote, "INDIA INDIA INDIA. Unbelievable india wins happy Diwali...Well played Pakistan. One of the best matches. King @virat.kohli."
Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a video of himself while watching the match. He was all smiles as he celebrated the victory. Along with the video, he wrote, "There is only one King @virat.kohli What a match ….Well Played INDIA...HAPPY DIWALI INDEED."
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, K I N G K O H L I !!!! TAKE A BOW !!!!!"
Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram story and wished everyone Happy Diwali by sharing Virat's picture from the match.
Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "आज तो हम world cup ही जीत गये। @imVkohli जय हिंद ।."
Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a hilarious video from one of his films. It also features Riteish.
Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently busy promoting his film Thank God, also congratulated team India on their big win. He wrote, "Kohli... do we need to say more? Thank God it's a double celebration."
Check out how other celebs celebrated India's win:
