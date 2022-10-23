Here's how Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan celebrated India's BIG win against Pakistan

On Sunday, Team India was seen playing against their arch-rivals Pakistan in a group-stage game of the T-20 World Cup 2022. The match was held in Australia. It is always a treat for cricket lovers to watch these two teams battle against each other. Amid a lot of tension, team India achieved victory and gave an early Diwali gift to all the Indians. Ace cricketer Virat Kohli grabbed everyone's attention throughout the match.

Soon after the glorious victory, celebs like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shanaya Kapoor and others were seen hailing Virat and team India.