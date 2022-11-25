Here’s how Varun Dhawan’s 3-year-old niece reacted after watching him howl in Bhediya

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as their much-awaited film Bhediya has hit the theatres today. Ever since the trailer of this film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to see it on the big screen. Varun’s never-seen avatar is what is creating a lot of buzz. Well, apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Last night we saw who’s who of Bollywood turn up for the grand premiere of the film. Social media is filled with celeb's reactions to the film and now Varun has revealed how his small niece reacted to the film.

Varun Dhawan revealed that his niece has been getting very scared seeing the trailer and seeing him howl. He added that his niece is way too small. She is just 3 years old.” While the actor sports a beard in the film, he’s currently done away with his stubble. Blaming it on his niece, Varun says laughingly, “I had to remove my beard because my niece was getting scared of me.” When asked if all the howling he did during the promotions did hurt his vocal cord? The actor laughed and replied that he is used to howling as he keeps doing that while playing with his pet dog Joey.

About Bhediya

Bhediya is the third installment of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe, after the blockbuster outing Stree and the 2021-released film Roohi. Along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the Amar Kaushik directorial features a stellar star cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Paalin Kabak, Arnob Khan Akib, and others. Shraddha Kapoor is making a special appearance in the film. Sachin-Jigar composed the music. Jishnu Bhattacharjee is the director of photography.