Here's how Vicky Kaushal reacted when Katrina Kaif wanted to buy a bar that was ‘worth his signing amount’

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was unveiled today. Sara and Vicky arrived for the trailer launch in Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw, and their ‘hatke’ entrance garnered a lot of attention! During the trailer launch, Vicky Kaushal talked about his bond with Katrina Kaif and their dynamics at home. He was asked if he is a miser, like his character in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In response, Vicky shared an incident, revealing his reaction when his wife Katrina told him she wanted to buy a bar that was worth a whopping amount.

Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to the whopping price of a bar that Katrina Kaif wanted to buy

Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina Kaif told him she wanted to have a bar at home. When she told him about the bar that she is contemplating buying, Vicky was shocked. He said that it was worth his ‘signing amount’ and that he would rather stand with a tray himself. “We have a lot of discussions about furniture at home. Like for example, Madam (Katrina) wants to have a bar at home. She sent me the bar she is thinking to buy, I saw that and thought ye bohot mehenge hai, main hi tray leke khada ho jauga but ye nahi aayega,” said Vicky. He further added, “This is worth my signing amount! So I said, no, this can’t happen.”

The trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke shows Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s characters heading for a divorce. At the trailer launch, Vicky Kaushal was also jokingly asked about his female co-stars in films wanting to leave him. Vicky replied, “My real-life wedding is sorted with Katrina (Kaif). So I always have conflict in relationships in my reel life.”

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

