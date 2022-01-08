Here's how Vicky Kaushal's mom makes gluten-free parathas for him

Vicky Kaushal is one of the topmost stars of Bollywood currently. Fans love his movies and there is no denying the fact that he is indeed one of the most bankable actors in BTown. We have often seen Vicky along with his parents and their simplicity has won the hearts of the netizens on several occasions. Well, talking about the actor’s mom, she is just like any typical mom who loves to shower her love on her son through her food. Since Vicky needs to undergo transformations for every movie, he has to follow a strict diet and keep a track of his fitness. Yet, the Sardar Uddham actor’s mom loves to make parathas for his son but with a twist.

Vicky Kaushal has to be at the top of his fitness game with films like Takht and Ashwatthama in the pipeline. It is evident from his Instagram stories that he has been focusing on transforming his body and professionals like his fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed and celebrity chef Akshay Arora have been working with him to make the actor achieve his goals. But apart from them, Vicky’s mother too makes sure to feed him with a healthy diet. Reportedly, Veena Kaushal is famous amongst the family and friends for her lip-smacking aloo parathas. Also, Vicky loves binging on them. But, only because her son can eat without compromising on his physique she has taken the healthier route.

Talking to BT, Akshay opens up about these healthy yet yummilicious parathas, “Vicky likes to follow a proper diet plan. He is not the kinds who would cheat on his meals. So, on Tuesdays when he prefers eating vegetarian meals he eats parathas. His mom makes aloo parathas with a twist. So what aunty does is that she makes a lovely gluten free version of the parathas where instead of potatoes she uses sweet potatoes as a filling. These are served with the dairy-free version of yoghurt, vegan yoghurt. It’s quite a hit!”

