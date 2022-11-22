Here’s how Vivian Richards reacted when Neena Gupta informed him she was expecting

Neena Gupta is one well-known actress in Bollywood. She is a fabulous actor and she has been proving that with each release of her. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Uunchai never hesitates in speaking her heart out. The veteran star has often spoken about her relationship with the former West Indies cricket player Vivian Richards and never shied away from talking about having a baby out of wedlock. Talking to the popular Instagram page, Humans Of Bombay, Neena revealed how she disclosed the news of her pregnancy to Vivian.

Vivian Richards was married to someone else at the time when Neena Gupta was pregnant with Masaba Gupta. Neena revealed that the moment she found out she was pregnant, the actress called Vivian to inform him about it and discuss options. At that time Vivian encouraged her to go ahead with the pregnancy. The Uunchai actress recalled that he father did not support her decision initially but later her father came around to do it and became one of her biggest supporters.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Neena recalled the conversation she had with Vivian, and said, “I was not very giddy with joy. I was happy because I loved him. I called him and asked him that if you don’t want this child then I won’t have it. He said, ‘No no I would love for you to have this child’. Everyone told me, ‘No, no, no how can you do it alone?’ because he was already married and I couldn’t marry him and go to Antigua to live there. But what happens is jawani mein you are blind. (You are blind in your youth) When you are in love, you don’t listen to anybody. No children will listen to their parents and I was the same.”

Neena Gupta’s Work Front

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta rose to fame after she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri (1994). Since then, there has been no looking back in her career. She was last seen in Uunchai which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Sarika in pivotal roles.