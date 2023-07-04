Here’s how Zeenat Aman showered praise on Rekha as she graced the cover of an international magazine

Bollywood icon Rekha’s latest photoshoot for an international magazine is breaking the Internet. The 69-year-old actress recently graced the cover of Vogue Arabia, and she donned ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s creations for the photoshoot. Rekha looks every bit royal and elegant in the photos, and exudes opulence. Needless to say, the magazine cover has taken over social media, and Bollywood celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh and many others were left in awe. Now, Rekha’s friend Zeenat Aman has also shared the magazine cover, and has penned a lovely message, praising Rekha’s beauty.

Zeenat Aman hails Rekha as she graces the cover of an international magazine

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram story to share the magazine cover featuring the gorgeous Rekha. The cover shows Rekha posing grandly in a black turtleneck blouse, layered with an intricately embroidered and embellished golden jacket. She is seen wearing matching headgear, and Rekha looks absolutely beautiful on the cover of the magazine. Sharing the cover, Zeenat Aman wrote that her friend Rekha is not on Instagram, so she thought she should share the cover on her behalf.

“My stunning friend Rekha on the cover of @voguearabia. She's not on Instagram, so I thought I would share it on her behalf,” wrote Zeenat Aman, along with a purple heart emoji. Check out Zeenat Aman’s Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor also shared the cover featuring Rekha, and wrote, “When iconic meets iconic.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Ufff!!! The OG Diva @manishmalhotra05 you are magical.”

Rekha, while speaking with Vogue Arabia, spoke about Manish Malhotra, who designed her ensembles for this photoshoot. She said, “Manish moved heaven and earth to craft my vision into clothes. To have him leave everything and work tirelessly with me like a wise, patient pujari [priest], I couldn’t have asked for a better executioner of my dreams.”

ALSO READ: Rekha calls mother Pushpavalli her 'mentor'; Says she taught her the grace of living with gentility, love