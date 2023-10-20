Here's the TRUTH behind Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's cryptic 'we have separated' post

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been appearing in the public eye for the past two years wearing a mask. Yesterday he wrote a post about a separation. Today, the UT 69 actor has finally revealed the real truth about his cryptic post ahead of the release of his much-talked-about film. Let's find out what he said.

Raj Kundra reveals the truth behind his post

Yesterday, on October 20th, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period." This led to speculations that he was separating from Shilpa. Turns out it was for his masks. Today, the UT 69 actor shared a short video on the social media platform and wrote: "Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69" The video is a compilation of all the different masks he wore throughout these years in public.

Check out the video!

Raj Kundra is headlining UT 69

Back in 2021, Raj was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail over a case. He spent around 63 days behind bars and later got bail. Now, he has come up with a film titled UT 69 which chronicles his days in jail. The trailer of the film was recently released and it was well received. The film is directed by Shahnawaz Ali and is scheduled to release on November 3, 2023. Taking to Instagram, he shared the trailer and wrote: "What a rollercoaster my life has been. Sharing a slice of it with you Thank you @shahnawazali1 @kripee @svsmotion @thebiggerpicture_india @aafilms.official #UT69 #TrailerOutNow #3rdNovember"

Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction over the film

At its trailer launch, Raj revealed Shilpa's reaction when she got to know that he was making a film on his jail experience. According to News18, Raj said: "I informed her that I had a script and was waiting for her response. As I turned away from her, a flying chappal came towards my face. I believe she initially found the idea somewhat risky. Perhaps she had doubts that the film would actually be made.”

