Here's to redefining bridal entry forever; a throwback to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding; WATCH

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli committed to a lifetime in a fairytale wedding ceremony. The duo tied the knot on December 11th, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto, a lavish 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for a couple of years. The wedding festivities were attended by the couple's family and close friends only. Both Virat and Anushka are often hailed as the epitome of couple goals. Anushka and Virat are now proud parents to Vamika, whom they welcomed in 2021.

In 2013, the two met for the first time on the sets of a television commercial shoot, after which they fell in love. When the two shared dreamy pictures from their intimate Italy wedding, it made our hearts explode with how perfect everything was. Later, Anushka and Virat also hosted grand wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which saw several Bollywood and cricket stars in attendance. For the wedding, Anushka picked out a baby pink Sabyasachi ensemble with lotuses and floral work on it. Virat, on the other hand, wore a hand-embroidered ivory raw silk sherwani made by Sabyasachi, who designed all of Anushka’s bridal dresses.

Anushka Sharma's dreamy bridal entry

Today, as Anushka and Virat celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, here's a look back at the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress' dreamy bridal entry. She walked to the mandap as the song Din Shagna Da, a song from her own film Phillauri, played in the backdrop. Although it's been 5 years, we still can't take our eyes off Anushka's bridal entry. In the video, Anushka could not stop smiling as she made her way to the mandap, while Virat stood waiting for her.