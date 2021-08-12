Here's the troll comment which hit Navya Naveli Nanda's nerve; Her reply proves she's a true boss lady

Although Navya Naveli Nanda is nowhere close to stepping her foot in the Bollywood industry and maintains a safe distance from the limelight, that does not stop the young entrepreneur from grabbing attention. Whether personal or professional, everything becomes the talk of the time and well, when you are a famous personality, you are bound to get both love and hate on social media. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan also gets a lot of love on social media, but she also has to face tons of troll comments. Talking to Her Circle, the young lad revealed this one troll comment that really upset her, and it has a connection with her mom Shweta Bachchan.

Talking about trolls, Navya Naveli Nanda revealed that the best thing to do with them is to ignore them, and that is what she follows most of the time. But, Big B's granddaughter opens up about the one troll comment that really hits her nerve, and she cannot help but reply to it. She said, "I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, 'but what does she do?' My response to that was that she is a mother, and that's a full-time job itself. " She added, "It's only when I read things that are fundamentally so wrong, and I disagree with. Because I think that being a mom is probably the hardest job that anyone can have and we don't appreciate it enough, don't give them the credit they deserve.”

Navya Naveli Nanda finally concluded, “We believe that just because they are not running an empire or a billion-dollar company that their work is not important. But they are responsible for raising a generation of people who will hopefully not look down on them."

