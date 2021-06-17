Here's what Abhishek Bachchan wishes to do with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya post the COVID 19 pandemic

In a recent chat, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his plans post the pandemic with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The Dasvi actor also revealed the common thing they all love.

It has been over a year since the COVID 19 pandemic's impact on everyone's lives across the globe and amid it, many are hoping for it to be over soon. Amid this, in a recent chat, Abhishek Bachchan has opened about his post pandemic plans with and daughter and they will make you feel relatable. The Dasvi actor also hoped that things would soon get back to normal so that he could spend time outdoors.

In a chat organised by Chennaiyaan FC, Abhishek spoke about his post pandemic plans with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. He revealed that he and Aishwarya love long drives and that once things got better, he would love to take her and Aaradhya on a nice long road trip. He said, "We always love going on long drives and I hope to be able to do it once things improve. I would love to take my daughter and wife on a nice long road trip."

The actor also spoke to his fans in the chat and shared several other experiences and memories about his road trips with his friends in Switzerland. Last year, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan all had tested positive for COVID 19 and post their recovery, they all spent time together at home.

Back in April 2021, Abhishek and Aishwarya virtually celebrated their wedding anniversary as the former was away for Dasvi shoot. Aishwarya had shared a photo from their video call and it had Aaradhya on it too. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull and now will be seen in Dasvi co-starring and Nimrat Kaur.

