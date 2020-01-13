Here's what Adah Sharma does in her free time
The actress, who has just started finding a firm foothold in Bollywood lately, prefers not to party on weekends as many other Bollywood stars do. Rather, she spends time pottering over the keys of her piano, and honing her skills.
"I've been playing the piano since I was a child. I just haven't played in front of too many people so it makes me a little nervous. For 1920 also I learned the piece I was playing so it doesn't look incorrect. When everyone is partying through the weekend this is what I'm doing at home," she said. Adah has been known to pursue multiple artistic passions. She sings, she dances, and does gymnastics, too. On the work front, she was seen opposite Vidyut Jamwal in the action flick "Commando 3" a while back. She will next be seen in "Man To Man", where she plays a man.
Tag someone who gets nervous . This is also how I run away from boys who try to talk to me (watch till end of video) HOWEVER !!! I'm making efforts to be more social with humans . I had a 7 minute conversation with the bhajiwaala today about dhaniya and its benefits and I'm going to put as much effort into flirting as I do with chords...not with the bhajiwaala... he has a girlfriend he told me . This video is dedicated to the girl in the audience at IIT who asked me how I'm always so confident and how I never look nervous. So I thought I should share a video where i got nervous and ran away (please don't run away. Face your fears...I'm going to play the piano in front of an audience some day soon * i've grown a pimple just with stress from that thought) #mondaymotivation . So when u guys are out partying on the weekend this is what I'm doing at home....So dancing on stage , or speaking in front of a million people doesn't make me nervous..but now I'm sooo used to playing the piano alone or to just one person that if the audience increases to more than 2 my fingers get cold and slip from the keys. When I started playing this piece we didn't have an audience. But this was in the hotel lobby and then people started gathering...Adah decided to run away ! When Adah gets nervous she bolts ! . My convent school politeness made me say Thank You before I ran away also #100yearsofadahsharma .
