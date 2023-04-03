Here’s what advice Priyanka Chopra wants to give Varun Dhawan and Samantha for Citadel India

Priyanka Chopra grabbed all the limelight recently after she arrived in Mumbai with hubby Nick Jonas and for the first time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She stole the show with her attires at the gala evening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center on both days. Well, now that the event is over, the actress is all set to promote her new show Citadel in India along with her co-star Richard Madden. Today the two stars came forward for a press conference and spoke their heart out. Priyanka even gave her advice to Varun Dhawan and Samantha for the Indian version of the show.

Priyanka Chopra’s advice to Varun Dhawan and Samantha

As much as fans are excited for Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer American version of Citadel, Indian fans are looking forward to the Indian version of the espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO for Amazon’s Prime Video. The Indian version of Citadel will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha. During the press conference today, when Priyanka was asked to give them advice, the actress replied, “I don't think I can give them advice. They're really good actors on their own. I recently spoke to Varun about the shooting and he told me about the connections.”

Raj and DK on Citadel

Meanwhile, speaking about Samantha's role in Citadel, Raj and DK told Film Companion, "We have started shooting with Samantha and Varun (Dhawan). It’s a really strong, author-backed role. The idea is to use Samantha’s abilities and challenge her more, to open up a few more aspects of her acting."

Samantha is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film, which also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, is set for theatrical release on April 14. Next up, she will be seen in the much-awaited Kushi, which co-stars Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is also busy shooting for the web series Citadel.

ALSO READ: PIC: Varun Dhawan offers a glimpse of his 'summertime' but Janhvi Kapoor's comment grabs everyone's attention