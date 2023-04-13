Here’s what advice Ranbir Kapoor will give to his younger self and it has a Rishi Kapoor connection

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on cloud 9 after he stepped into parenthood post the birth of his daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor. He was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor and fans have loved their performances. Well, in a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, the actor opened up about his late father Rishi Kapoor, and the religious beliefs he inherited from him and also revealed that he is an intense human being and believes in God.

Ranbir Kapoor on things he learnt from his father

Talking to Free Press Journal Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his religious beliefs and if he has inherited any from his late father Rishi Kapoor. The actor replied that he is an intense human being and he believes in God. He also added that Rishi Kapoor was very religious and pious and that he would pray twice a day. “While travelling by car, whenever he saw any small mandir, he would say, ‘jai’. Such things are instilled in you from your childhood days so you carry these traditions forward. We love our traditions, love our Gods and I’m like that only. I’m intense, but my personality is very chilled out,” added Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor on not making eye contact with his father

Ranbir Kapoor was also asked in the same interview about never making eye contact with his father. The actor said that his father was very strict but he was wonderful and because of him he got exposure to the world. He also added that the late actor was the one who sent him abroad for further education and it is because of this that he has received huge learning both practical and education-wise. “Thanks to dad, I could learn the worldly things to a certain extent at least subconsciously,” said the actor. Asked if he had any advice for younger Ranbir, the actor said, “I will tell him to spend more time with his father.”