Here’s what advice Sara Ali Khan received from both Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh before choosing a script

All eyes are on Sara Ali Khan as she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Gaslight. This thriller film directed by Pavan Kripalani also stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Well, the actress is on a promotional spree and is leaving no stone unturned in the promotions. In a recent interview, the Kedarnath actress revealed that the failure of her last few releases made her reassess her choices as an artist and that now she is focused on taking up scripts that will bring her creative satisfaction.

Sara Ali Khan on her last 3 films failure

Sara Ali Khan’s last 3 films, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1, and Atrangi Re did not receive a good response from the audience. She revealed that if you do a film because you think that it will work and if it does not work then it will hurt and really pains and she does not want to do that again. “It is important to make films for the right decision and that should be creative satisfaction primarily,” Sara told PTI in an interview. Sara further revealed that her upcoming slate of films represents her changed choice of films. “I’m proud to say that with all the work that I am doing right now, I feel 100 percent convinced. And I don’t want to do work for any other reason ever again. I want to be surrounded by people I can learn from, I want to grow every day. I want to explore more and more. I feel I can learn as I have just started and there is such a long way to go,” she added. “The advice that both my parents gave me and still give me is that as an actor I will have a voice inside when I read a script and I should trust that more than anything else.”

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan is currently promoting Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she has producer Dinesh Vijan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and the teaser has already created a lot of hype. She also has Metro In Dino starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

