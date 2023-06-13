Here’s what Ajay Devgn has to say to wife Kajol ahead of The Trial’s release; Find out

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most loved couples both on-screen and off-screen. These two may not be that active on social media but that does not stop them from showering love on each other through their posts. It was only yesterday that the trailer of Kajol starrer The Trial was released. In this Kajol will be seen playing a lawyer and she will be making her OTT debut with this web show. Ajay had come to support his wife at the event and even today he took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with her from the event and praise his lovely wife.

Ajay Devgn’s post for Kajol

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his wife Kajol from the trailer launch event of The Trial yesterday. It is a collage of 2 pictures wherein we can see Kajol dressed in a red dress looking lovely as always. While Ajay on the other hand wore a green coloured shirt that he paired with blue denim and brown boots. In both pictures, we can see the actor holding a mic in his hand while Kajol flaunts her gorgeous smile. Sharing this picture, Ajay wrote, “No trial too big for lawyer @kajol. You're going to nail this like always. ALL THE BEST!”

Check it out:

Ajay Devgn’s hilarious response to the reporter

During the trailer launch event of Kajol’s show The Trial yesterday, Ajay Devgn was present with her to support her. Talking about the trailer of The Trial, one of the reporters said that the actress’ character is someone who takes charge at home. Continuing this question, he asked, “Kya Kajol asli zindagi me aapke ghar ke sare important decisions leti hai? Kajol instantly replied, “Bilkul nahi, is sawaal ka jawaab main de deti hu,” and laughs. Ajay Devgn then went on to ask the reporter, “aapki shaadi ho gayi?” Kajol cracked up and said “iske baad hogi bhi nahi”. When the reporter replied affirmative the Singham star said, “is sawaal ka jawaab aap bhi de sakte hai. Jis jis ki shaadi ho gayi wo sab de sakte hai. Is sawaal ka jawab ek hi hoga, sabka unanimously ek hi jawan hoga.”

