Here’s what Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter received as her FIRST gift; Jigra star reveals it is her ‘favorite’

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little princess Raha, the limelight has shifted from them to the little munchkin. Everyone is eager to know so much about the little Kapoor. Since the time the Brahmastra duo introduced Raha’s face to everyone, her cuteness has surely become the talk of the town. Well, Alia cannot stop talking about her baby girl, and it is evident from her interviews, where she reveals some interesting and new stuff about her daughter. In a recent interview, she spoke about her favorite dress of Raha.

Alia Bhatt describes Raha’s first gift

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Alia Bhatt was asked about her favorite pick for her daughter Raha from a popular brand’s collection. Recalling her time in New York last year where she was present to attend the MET Gala 2023, the actress revealed that she had received a lovely gift for Raha during the photoshoot for the brand for which is also a brand ambassador.

Alia revealed receiving a lovely dress from the brand’s team, but it was too big for her at the time. Giving details about the dress, the Jigra star said that it was blue with white collars. Alia shared that although it was big at the time, it was her favorite as it was Raha’s first gift.

Pooja Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt’s sister, Pooja Bhatt spoke about her niece and assured her that the little bundle of joy will be giving all of them advice soon. She also thinks that Raha will be the brightest of them all. “So I am waiting for the time when she will be able to actually vocalize her advice. Right now it’s through look," she said.

Pooja Bhatt also exclaimed that we should learn from the generation after, and in their family, they have assured at least one thing just like the Apple phone gets better with each model, every generation too gets better. The actress claimed that they were doing pretty well.

