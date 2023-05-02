Here's what Alia Bhatt will wear for her Met Gala 2023 debut; See PICS

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion calendar every year. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place next month on May 1, 2023. Every year, the event is graced by multiple stars from various parts of the world and this year too many stars are in the list to attend the event. Well, Alia Bhatt will be going to make her debut this year on the red carpet and we are just super excited to see the actress. Earlier, she dropped a hint that she will be making her debut with her cat Edward. But do you know what the actress will be wearing for her red-carpet appearance? Check out the glimpse here.

Here’s a sneak peek of Alia Bhatt’s outfit for Met Gala debut

Taking to his Instagram handle, designer Prabal Gurung shared some glimpses of two beautiful dresses and asked his fans to guess who is going to wear them. While sharing the first picture, Prabal wrote, ‘Precious pearls for tonight's Met Gala⁠ Guess who?’ whereas in the second picture, he wrote, ‘Stunning Satins⁠ Which Prabal muse will stun in this gown tonight?’ Well, in no time the fans flooded the comment section with Alia’s name and now it is quite evident that the actress will be wearing it for her Met Gala 2023 debut.

Here are the posts

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. She will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

