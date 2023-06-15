Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan did for Diana Penty on Section 84 sets, actress shares fun pics

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved and talented actors in Bollywood. He is keeping his fans entertained with some of the most iconic roles in the films. He has often proved that he is indeed one of the most versatile actors in the industry and still is one of the first choices of directors. Well, ever since it was announced that Big B will next be seen in Section 84, fans have been super excited. This film will also star Diana Penty and today they seem to have wrapped up the film.

Diana Penty and Amitabh Bachchan wrap up Section 84

Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 starring Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty is a courtroom thriller drama. Today taking to her Instagram handle, Diana shared a couple of pictures with her co-stars as they wrap up the film. In the first picture, we can see Diana posing with Big B as they both hold the clap board. In the second clip we can see the actress signing on the clap board. Third picture can see her hugging Nimrat Kaur followed by all the fun pictures on the set. Sharing these pictures, Diana wrote, “And it’s a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we’ve been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to ‘BE’ in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass. Also, finally got to hang out with @nimratofficial and @nowitsabhi on set. Here’s proof that we’re actually in the same film @ribhu_dasgupta, thank you for bringing this whole thing together so beautifully. But more importantly, thank you for making sure our stomachs were always full! Priorities, priorities.”

Check it out:

Section 84 marks the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s third collaboration with Ribhu Dasgupta after Yudh (Indian Television thriller miniseries released in 2014) & Te3n (released in 2016). Amitabh Bachchan announced the same on his Instagram account, and shared that he is delighted to be working with ‘distinguished creative minds’ for this project, and the challenges that the film provokes.

