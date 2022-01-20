Here's what Ananya Panday did during Gehraiyaan narration that made Shakun Batra scared if she had fainted

Actress Ananya Panday will be seen in Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. The film's trailer was released today and at the launch, Ananya, Siddhant and Deepika opened up about the narration with Shakun Batra for the film. Amid this, Ananya Panday ended up revealing the incident where during the narration, Shakun and scriptwriter Ayesha DeVitre thought she had fainted. Not just this, Ananya even opened up about having Shakun on her bucket list of directors to work with.

Remembering the incident during the Gehraiyaan Trailer launch, Ananya shared that when she was sitting down for narration with Shakun and Ayesha DeVitre, she asked if she could go to the bathroom. The actress revealed that once she was in the bathroom, she did not come out for 20 minutes and that made Shakun and Ayesha scared about her fainting. Ananya revealed that she could 'not believe' that she was going to be a part of the film by Shakun.

Ananya said, "When Shakun and Ayesha were narrating the film to me. I actually was like 'Can I just go to the bathroom?' And then, I did not come out for 20 minutes. I think they got scared that I fainted in the bathroom or something. The fact was that I could not believe that this project was even going to come to me. I was just happy to be part of the film."

She further expressed that Shakun was always on her bucket list and that it was a blessing for her to be a part of the film. During the trailer launch, Siddhant also recalled the script narration with Shakun and revealed that he immediately said yes to the script. He said, "I was blown away and said yes right there..no second thoughts. I didn't know how I was going to do it..there was no reference point. Haven't seen anything like this. It became a wonderful journey."

Gehraiyaan is a story featuring Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant with Dhairya Karwa. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. The film is backed by Karan Johar and it will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

