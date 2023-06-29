Here’s what Ananya Panday has to say on marriage plans amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday opened up about her marriage plans recently. The actress is currently rumored to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur.
Ananya Panday spoke about her marriage plans recently
The actress is set to feature next in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines recently for their alleged romance. The duo first sparked dating rumors when they were seen attending Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash in 2022. Since then, they have attended various occasions, fueling their relationship rumors. Amid dating rumors, Ananya Panday recently opened up about her marriage plans in an interview. Along with that, the actress also revealed her diet and spoke about cyberbullying.
Ananya Panday opens up about her marriage plans
In a recent interview with India Today, Ananya Panday was asked about her marriage plans. Sharing a light smile, the actress said that she is too young to get married. The Liger actress also added that she currently has no plans for marriage.
Speaking about her diet plans, the 24-year-old actress said that she hates working out, hence she eats less. However, showing concern for her fans and followers, the actress immediately added, “Eating less is also not good so one should eat to their heart’s content and do the workout that they love the most.”
What did Ananya Panday say about cyberbullying?
On the other hand, in the same interview, Ananya opened up about cyberbullying and added that everyone should raise their voice against this crime. As the majority do not open up about cyberbullying, the actress decided to speak against it.
Even though Panday is only carving her niche in Bollywood, her activities never go unnoticed by her fans and her fashion choices are always endearing to them. Speaking about her fashion icon, the actress said that her father, Chunky Panday is her biggest fashion inspiration. She also added that her grandmother, mother, and her sister help her a lot to style herself.
Work-wise, the actress is currently in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming project. Ananya Panday will be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from this, the actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming untitled film in the pipeline.
