Here's what Arbaaz Khan has to say on 'humongous' 21-year age difference with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan , who has been in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani for several years, recently opened up about his bond with her. While the actor isn’t very vocal about his love life, he was all praise for her in a recent interview, and gushed over her wonderful energy. There is an age difference of about 21 years between Giorgia and Arbaaz, and he also addressed the same during the conversation, revealing that neither of them has really felt the age difference.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz Khan gushed over Giorgia Andriani’s energy and exuberance. He said, “She is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. She has that, you know, exuberance in her, that energy in her. She vibrates with that. I draw energy from her sometimes. People feed off each other’s energies, but it depends on who comes into your life and at what time.”

Further talking about their age gap, Arbaaz said, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered.” He added that they both are in that phase of lives where they are thinking how they would like to take it further, but that it is too early for him to talk about right now.