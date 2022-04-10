Here's what to-be bride Alia Bhatt is set to wear on her big day with Ranbir Kapoor: Reports

The wedding countdown for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has started. The loved couple is all set to tie the knot this week. Just a few hours, we saw that the RK house has lit up for the special occasion. While the couple has remained tight lipped about the function, fans absolutely cannot wait to see their favourite couple finally get their beautiful, happy ending. The wedding is set to take place at Ranbir’s Vaastu residence. Now, ahead of all the magnanimous wedding shenanigans begin, Alia’s wedding attire details were recently revealed by a new portal.

Hindustan Times reported that Alia is expected to don a beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga. After all, most B-Town ladies become Sabyasachi brides and Alia is set to continue the legacy. Moreover, for the other festivities, Alia will sport Manish Malhotra outfits as per HT. Well, Alia will look breath-taking in whatever she wears. For the main day, Alia will be clad in a pink Sabyasachi lehenga adorned with a Manish Malhotra-designed dupatta, as reported by HT. Furthermore, as per the report, the wedding will be pastel-themed. Get ready for the wedding of the year - we absolutely cannot wait.

After their marriage, Ranbir and Alia will be staying at the Kapoor family's Krishna Raj Bungalow which was demolished to make way for a massive building. The residence will be home to Alia and Ranbir as well as to Neetu Kapoor. While construction is still underway, looks like the couple will be performing a few religious rituals at the home next week.

