Here's what Deepika Padukone is doing 'Just For Fun'; Check It Out

Deepika Padukone, who will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s next, flaunted her fresh manicure on Instagram and we wonder if this is part of her next character look.
Mumbai
Deepika Padukone latest post
When it comes to fashion, Deepika Padukone is almost every time at the top of her game. She is a true fashionista and always gives us major fashion goals. This time, too, the actress seems to have managed to charm her fans with her latest look. Deepika, who is gearing up for Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film, shared a cute boomerang video on her Instagram story. In the video, the actress can be seen flaunting her perfectly painted nails and surprisingly black nail paint which we have rarely spotted on the actress. 

To compliment her nails, Deepika also can be seen donning smoky eyes in the dimly lit Boomerang. For the unversed, Deepika was snapped by the paparazzi out and about on Saturday night and while she looked gorgeous in the paparazzi photos, the actress gave fans a close up look of her nails and eye makeup in this boomerang. We wonder if the black nails will be a part of her character look in Shakun Batra's breezy drama. 

A fan page of the actress has shared the same video on their Instagram handle and it is definitely a treat for millions of her fans. While sharing the same on her Instagram story, she wrote, ‘just for fun’. 

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s latest post here:

Just a few months ago, Deepika began shooting for her upcoming film with Shakun Batra. Apart from her, it also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Earlier this month, the trio were spotted shooting at a high rise in Mumbai. Last month, they wrapped up the shooting schedule in Goa. Earlier, the film was scheduled to be shot in Sri Lanka but later had to be shifted to Goa due to the ongoing pandemic.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

She’s brought shame to the illustrious and dignified Prakash Padukone and his family. Instead of flaunting herself she shud do some serious introspection.Thought she’d have learnt her lesson but her ego trip continues for this narcissist

