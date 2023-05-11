Here’s what Deepika Padukone feels about moving to Hollywood: My mission has always been…

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is also one of the very few actors from Bollywood who have gone West and worked on Hollywood projects. Deepika has also represented India in several global events and made our country proud. Recently, she attended the 95th Academy Awards in the capacity of a presenter. In fact, she has also starred the 2017 Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. With her counterparts like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra heading to Hollywood, she is always asked if she too is going to follow that route. In a recent interview with Time, the actress has opened up about her career plans.

Deepika Padukone on moving to Hollywood

It goes without a doubt that Deepika Padukone has a massive fan following and she is recognised globally. Recently, she served on the exclusive jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival; and she became the first Indian brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Cartier. She also attended the MET Gala last year and made heads turn with her fashion game. After representing India at so many global events, the actress was asked if she is going to move to Hollywood as well. The Pathaan star replied, “My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country.” In 2017, she also starred in xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. Talking about her experience of working in this film, she said, “We speak in English all the time, but to act in English for the first time was so weird.”

Deepika Padukone work front

Currently, Deepika Padukone is prepping for her upcoming film Fighter. This is an aerial action thriller that will be helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. This film will also star Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Ranveer Singh and Shankar will start filming for their next