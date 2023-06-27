Here’s what difference Alia Bhatt felt while working in Bollywood and Hollywood; Find out

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt ever since she announced that the actress is all set to make her Big Hollywood debut. The Dear Zindagi star was shooting for her debut film The Heart Of Stone during her pregnancy. This action thriller film stars Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot in pivotal roles too. It was only recently that Alia had left to mark her presence at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event where the trailer of the film was released. Now as we are nearing the release of the film, the star cast sat for an interview with Collider Interviews and spoke their heart out about the film.

Alia Bhatt on difference between Bollywood and Hollywood

While talking about her film The Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt was questioned did she find a big difference while working in Bollywood films like RRR, Brahmastra, etc and now working in the Hollywood film The Heart Of Stone? The actress replied, “Not really, I think a film set all over the world is the same. It’s the same people, it’s the same vision, It’s the same spirit, it’s the same intention. It’s just that the language is different and eventually the storytelling is also…it’s not the same storytelling but it has to be working towards key core emotions because that eventually connects the universal audience.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Dubai with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor. Several pictures of the couple posing with their fans from Dubai has been going viral on social media and they are proof of the fact that the Brahmastra couple is enjoying their quality time together.

Talking about her work front, apart from her Hollywood debut, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the pipeline. Once she returns from her holiday, she will start promoting the film with Ranveer Singh. It will release on July 28. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt shares PIC from vacay with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and it has a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani twist