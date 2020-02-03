Here's what Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have to say about their characters in Malang

In their upcoming release "Malang", Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur essay characters that are in a quiet dark space, with both justifying the act of killing

In the trailer, Aditya's character says: "Mere liye, jaan lena mera nasha hai (for me, taking lives is an addiction)".

Disha's protagonist quips: "Jaan lena mera mazaa hai (taking lives is fun)".

Disha's character is otherwise portrayed as someone who loves to live "from one high to another", soaked in adventure sports, long rides and wild nights out.

Talking about her role, Disha told IANS: "Every individual has her own reality, and every action she takes, she feels, is justified in the situation that she lives. That is what my character is about. For example, there are psychopath killers and, of course, what they are doing is not right! So when the audience watches the film, I do not want them to get inspired by her actions and try them in reality. It is a work of fiction."

For Aditya, playing such a character is a morally tricky deal. "It is tricky and that is why it is important to understand such a character instead of judging him. In reality, all of us try to rationalize the way we behave, the way we take any action. As an actor, I am trying to give life to a fictional character, so it is important to understand that. I try to understand where they are coming from when they do something instead of judging them as right or wrong," he explained.

The actor added: "A guy can do something that is wrong in my opinion but not for him as a character, and on screen I am not playing myself but a fictional character written by someone, which came from someone's imagination. So when I am working on a character, I refrain to make it likable, especially in this case, because he is doing some dubious things in the film."

Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" is set in Goa and the story revolves around four characters. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar and Shaad Randhawa, and is scheduled to release on Friday.

