Here’s what happened when Akshay Kumar was approached by Vikramaditya Motwane for AK vs AK

Vikramaditya Motwane is one of the most loved directors in Bollywood. He has given us some of the most exciting films and fans have loved his work. In 2020, his meta mockumentary AK vs AK which starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap received a lot of love. In a recent interview while talking about AK vs AK the director Vikramaditya admitted that the role which was played by Anil Kapoor was actually written with Aamir Khan in mind. In fact, he even approached Akshay Kumar for the role. Scroll down to read what happened next.

Vikramaditya Motwane reveals approaching Akshay Kumar for AK vs AK

In a chat with Mid-Day Vikramaditya Motwane revealed that the actor AK in AK vs AK could have been multiple people. When asked if Aamir Khan was approached for this role, Vikramaditya said that he knew Aamir is never going to do it so he did not even try approaching him. But he approached Akshay Kumar and he admitted that it was a very interesting meeting. “He didn’t outrightly say ‘get out of my office’, but it was close enough to being that.” Vikramaditya also revealed that the film was actually supposed to star Shahid Kapoor originally, and it was called AK vs SK at that time. But without offering any reasons, Shahid had told news portals that he’d backed out. “AK vs SK isn’t happening anymore. I am not doing that film,” he said.

Akshay Kumar work front

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

