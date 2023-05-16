Here’s what happened when Shabana Azmi attended a function in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s costume

Shabana Azmi is one of the most loved actresses of her time. She is known for her brilliant acting skills and is a versatile actress. We have seen her in several glamorous and non-glamourous roles in her career till now. Well, the actress is all set to be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles will also see Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Shabana, in a recent interview with ETimes, opened up about her role in the film and termed it as ‘ultra-glamourous’.

Shabana Azmi on her role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

While elaborating about her role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shabana Azmi recalled that she has played so many roles where she had to be wrapped in a fading cotton saree and placed in the back. She further added that “playing an ultra-glamorous role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was a liberating experience. I’ve never felt more beautiful on screen.” The actress also recalled an incident from the time she was shooting for the film and had to attend a wedding after the pack up one day. Shabana decided to attend the function in the same clothes as she wore for the shoot. Seeing this, Manish Malhotra, who was the costume designer was horrified. He said, “How can you go to a wedding wearing shooting clothes and jewellery? At least let me give you real jewellery.” But Shabana asked him to “relax” as it would be completely fine. “And it was. I looked quite presentable at the wedding, if I may say so myself,” she added.

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

For the unversed, Karan will be making his directorial comeback after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film was earlier slated to hit theatres in April 2023 but recently, the makers announced that it will now release on July 28. The first look was released earlier and it got fans quite excited. They can't wait to watch the dreamy star cast on the big screen.

