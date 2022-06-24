Here's what Janhvi Kapoor is looking for in her future partner; Dear men, are you listening?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she may only be four films old, but has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Ghost Stories’, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. Apart from movies, the actress has a love for travelling, literature and dance. But do you know what Kapoor looks for in her future partner…Find out!

In a throwback interview with Vogue, the ‘Ghost Stories’ actress was asked about the qualities she wants in her future partner. Sharing a long list, Janhvi revealed her criteria to the online portal and said, “He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me!”

On the work front, Janhvi recently shared the first look of her upcoming film ‘GoodLuck Jerry.’ Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai, 'GoodLuck Jerry' is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila.

Apart from ‘GoodLuck Jerry’, Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is scheduled to release on April 7 next year. The movie marks Varun’s first collaboration with Janhvi and the team had recently gone to Paris to shoot for the next schedule of the movie.

Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi' for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. ‘Mili’ will mark her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film.