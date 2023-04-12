Here’s what Juhi Chawla had to say about Salman Khan asking her hand for marriage in the 90s

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood currently. His fan following is at its peak and the one thing that fans always are concerned about is his wedding. The actor has been linked up with a lot of actresses over the years but his marital status remains to be single. During an interview in the 90s, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had revealed that he found Juhi Chawla to be sweet and wished to marry her. In fact, he had even asked her father for her hand but the actress’ dad shut him down. Now, in an interview with News 18, the actress has opened up about this entire episode.

Juhi Chawla on Salman Khan asking her hand for marriage

During a chat with News 18 Showsha, Juhi Chawla after so many years reacted to the viral old video of Salman Khan wherein he revealed asking for Juhi’s hands for marriage. Laughing it off the actress said that when she started her career, Salman was not THE Salman Khan. A film that had him as the lead had come her way but she couldn’t do the film because of some issue. She also added that to this day, he does not leave one chance to remind Juhi of it. “We hardly worked on films together but we did a lot of stage shows. He had a cameo in Deewana Mastana,” she reminisces.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

