Here's what Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi gifted him on his 50th birthday: I had tears coming down my eyes

Karan Johar is one of the most prominent filmmakers in the country. He has directed some of the remarkable movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others. Speaking about his personal life, Karan has two kids- Roohi and Yash. The two were born via surrogacy and they already enjoy a massive fan following on social media. The renowned filmmaker has celebrated his 50th birthday recently. It was a star-studded event. Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Karan revealed what his kids gifted him as a birthday present.

Karan said that Yash and Roohi performed on Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada starrer 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja', which eventually made him emotional. The filmmaker said, "You know what my kids' present to me... they are five and half and they know how obsessed I am with 'Dafli Wale' as it goes back to my childhood...as a child, I don't think my father even realised that whenever he asked me to dance on this song, I wasn't doing Rishi Kapoor's steps as I used to Jaya Prada's steps and he was fine with it that his son is performing to those dance steps...That song is a big part of my childhood. I am in love and obsessed with this song...So, when my children wanted to give me a present...I don't know who suggested it to them but they actually rehearsed on the steps of 'Dafli Wale' and they made me sit down and I had tears coming down my eyes because my two children who had made such an effort that they had a dance teacher who taught them this and they performed to 'Dafli Wale'. Of course, they forgot the steps and beats were off but the love was intact."

Speaking about his professional career, Karan Johar is currently working on the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles and it marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan has worn the director’s hat after six long years.

Also Read: Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7 to premiere on the 7th of July