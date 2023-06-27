Here's what Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's 'colorful' breakfast in London looks like with Jeh and Taimur-PIC

After wrapping up The Crew schedule in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan took a well-deserved break and jetted off to London for a summer vacation with her hubby Saif Ali Khan, and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Bebo has been making the most of her time with her family, and has been sharing the loveliest glimpses from the trip. They were also joined by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya. Meanwhile, just recently, Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi also joined them in London, and shared a lovely picture of Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya’s playtime in the park, while Kareena watched after them. Now, on Tuesday, Kareena took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, Saif, Taimur and Jeh enjoying ‘colorful’ breakfast in London!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh’s ‘colorful’ breakfast in London

Kareena shared a picture on Instagram that shows her, Saif, Taimur and Jeh sitting around a table, enjoying their breakfast together. While Taimur and Jeh look adorable in navy blue and red colored jerseys, Kareena looks radiant in a bright orange shirt paired with denim jeans. She has a pair of sunglasses on, and has her hair tied back in a bun. The actress is seen with a cup in her hand. Meanwhile, Saif looks dapper, as usual, in a pastel green shirt. While Taimur is seen with a smile on his face, Jeh has a really adorable, goofy expression on his face. Plates filled with strawberries and blueberries are seen placed on the table.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL Summer of 2023.” Check out the post below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next, which is a murder mystery. She will also be seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next, based on the book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen as Lankesh in Om Raut’s Adipurush. He will be next seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

