Here’s what Kartik Aaryan aims to do with Satyaprem Ki Katha; Says ‘I hope audiences love this magic’

All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they are all set for the release of their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trailer of the film was released recently and fans have been loving it. In fact, two songs were released and it has already become chartbusters. With his infectious charm and relatable performances, Young Superstar Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of Bollywood fans. Known for his boy-next-door persona, he believes that his love for romantic movies is still alive and aims to deliver something authentic and relatable with his latest venture.

Kartik Aaryan on the love and craze for romantic movies

In an interview with a leading magazine Kartik Aaryan shared, “I think the love and craze for romantic movies is still alive. Bollywood has always been known for its iconic romantic films, but I guess they’re trickier than even comedy. Today, the definition of love has changed, even though the emotion remains the same. When I pick a romantic movie, I make sure it has something real for the audience to connect with, for them to relate their relationships with. Luka Chuppi saw me as a lover boy struggling with a live-in relationship and later staying with his girlfriend and his family. With SPKK, as well, the attempt is to do something new but keep the romance alive. I hope audiences love this magic, and Sattu and Katha’s love story strikes a chord with everyone.”

‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ revolves around the lives of two extraordinary individuals, Sattu and Katha, who cross paths unexpectedly. Their journey unfolds, depicting the beautiful nuances of love, passion, and self-discovery in the modern world. As Kartik delves into the genre, he ensures that the films he chooses offer something real and relatable for viewers to connect with and reflect upon their own relationships.

Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha releasing at the end of this month, the actor will also be seen in Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

