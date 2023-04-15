Here’s what Lovelley Siing’s new music video featuring Sana Sultan and Avinash Mishra is all about

After directing Tusshar Kapoor and Ayesha Takia starrer Kya Love Story Hai, which had featured the popular Kareena Kapoor Khan song “It's Rocking”, director Lovelley Siing reunited with Ayesha Takia for a music video - “Zindagi Tujhse Kya Karen Shikvey”. Now, about five years later, the filmmaker has returned with another song titled “Bigad Jaane De”, which is headlined by actors Avinash Mishra and Sana Sultan.

“Just like my other songs, I am sure ‘Bigad Jaane De’ will also connect with the audience. It has the right mix of emotions and entertainment, which combined with the actors’ performances is sure to leave a mark. Vijay Vatsal has lent his voice to the song, while Farhad Bhiwandiwala has done the rap portion. Shantanu Dutta has composed the track, Neha Karoge has written the lyrics, and Naaz has also contributed beautifully to this number,” says Lovelley Siing, who shot for this party song over a period of two days at a suburban five star hotel in Mumbai.

Lovelley Siing further adds, “Sudip Sengupta did the cinematography for ‘Bigad Jaane De’, and we really had a great time shooting for it. It’s a groovy track, and I remember even the crew shaking a leg on it in between breaks. We are hoping the song becomes a party anthem, and people play it at their events.” The director informs that he has a few more music videos in the pipeline, as well as a few shows, which is expected to release sometime this year. “All in good time,” he concludes.

ALSO READ: Shaakuntalam Day 1 Worldwide Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's epic takes a low start of Rs 5 crores gross