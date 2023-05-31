Here’s what Madhuri Dixit-Karisma Kapoor’s dance face-off would look like if Dil Toh Pagal Hai was made today

Dil Toh Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor was one of the most-loved films of the 90s. Be it the songs, the acting, or most importantly the dance face-offs in the films between both the actresses, it all holds a special place in the hearts of all the fans. Imagine what Dil Toh Pagal hai would look like if it was made in 2023. Well, the latest video of Madhuri and Karisma dancing will take you back to the 90s and make you nostalgic.

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit share a dance video

Taking to their Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor shared a video of them grooving together. The actresses appear to be at a party together where they look stunning as always. Madhuri looks gorgeous in a summer yellow dress. She has tied her hair in a bun and sports a nude makeup look. Karisma on the other hand is wearing a brown-coloured loose kurta and pants. She too has tied her hair in a bun and is wearing black spectacles. Both of them is dancing on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s song and it will directly take you back to the 90s.

Check it out:

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene share pics as son Ryan graduates from high school

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s son Ryan recently shared a series of pictures from his convocation ceremony. Ryan is seen dressed in a graduation robe, and his parents are heard cheering for him as his name is called out. The caption read, “Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights #DrNene #graduation #proudparent #congratulations #son #proudmoment #success #cheers #instagram #instagood.”

