Here's what Madhuri Dixit's 'perfect start to 2021' looked like with husband Shriram Nene

Taking to social media, Madhuri Dixit revealed how her 2021 began and deemed it as the 'perfect start' to the year. Check out her photos below.
25112 reads Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities escaped the city to ring in the new year's eve in exotic locations. From the Maldives to jungle safaris in Ranthambore, actors bid goodbye to 2020 by spending quality time with their loved ones. One such family was Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's family who headed on the outskirts of the city to celebrate the new year amidst lush greenery and beaches. 

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit how her 2021 began and deemed it as the 'perfect start' to the year. Sharing a photo with her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri looked stunning in a photo at the sea. The couple can be seen sitting in a boat as the golden yellow sun sets behind them and the calm of the sea is a sight to the sore eyes. 

Madhuri and her husband are all smiles for the photo as she tries to manage her wind-swept hair. Sharing the photo, Madhuri captioned it, "Sea + Breeze + Sunset= Perfect start to #2021." Take a look at the stunning photo of the couple below: 

Just two days ago, Madhuri had also shared a fun photo from her vacation. In the picture, the actress could be seen hanging around with two adorable horses. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”– Soren Kierkegaard #ThoughtForTheDay." 

Take a look: 

Madhuri's Instagram game is a treat for her fans as the actress shares some heartfelt videos with her family as well as her YouTube videos.   

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel to Jaisalmer for final shooting schedule of Bhoot Police; See PHOTO

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Sad to see Dr Nene waste away his hard earned medical degree .

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

She's become just another wanabee or TV actor since her return 12 years back.